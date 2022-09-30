CADILLAC — A 54-year-old Cadillac woman accepted a plea recently related to a drug dealing case during court proceedings in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.

Kenda Rae Melinda entered a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of Buprenorphine/Suboxone for her connection with an incident on June 28 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.

She faces up to seven years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines when she is sentenced in the next several weeks. Bond was continued.

