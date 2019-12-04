Cadillac woman accepts pleas in multiple drug-related cases

CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac woman recently pleaded guilty in 28th Circuit Court to multiple drug possession charges involving cocaine and methamphetamine.
Skylar Chantal Taylor pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on April 12 in Manton. As part of the plea, a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. She faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing, which should occur in December.
Taylor also pleaded guilty to one count of use of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 23 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. She faces up to one year in jail at sentencing, which should occur in December.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said on April 12 Taylor was the passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over on Roberts Street. At the time, the Traverse Narcotics Team was searching for fugitive Leslie Robinson. During the traffic stop, Taylor was found to have 2.2 grams of cocaine, multiple baggies totaling 4 grams of methamphetamine, scales and other items, Elmore said.
In the May 23 incident, Taylor was again a passenger in a vehicle in Haring Township. In this case, Elmore said she was found in possession of smoking pipes that contained residue of methamphetamine by the Michigan State Police.
"We need to aggressively prosecute these drug cases. They are not victimless crimes," Elmore said. "Users put us all at risk."
Personal recognizance bonds were continued by the court in both cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.