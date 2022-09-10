CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman faced a single drug dealing-related offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Kenda Rae Medina, 54, was charged with delivery or manufacture of Buprenorphine/Suboxone second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on June 28 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Medina faces up to 28 years in prison and/or up to $40,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Medina is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 13.
