CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman faced a single drug dealing-related offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

Kenda Rae Medina, 54, was charged with delivery or manufacture of Buprenorphine/Suboxone second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on June 28 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum.

If convicted, Medina faces up to 28 years in prison and/or up to $40,000 in fines.

The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Medina is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 13.

