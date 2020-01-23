Cadillac woman arraigned on meth, driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with one methamphetamine-related offense and one motor vehicle offense as a result of her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Kristin Marie Eisenhauer was charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, denied or revoked for her connection with an incident on Jan. 21 in Haring Township. If convicted, Eisenhauer faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines on the meth-related offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Eisenhauer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 21, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Mitchell Street near Boon Road in Haring Township, according to a release by the MSP. The driver of the vehicle was identified to be Eisenhauer who did not have a valid driver’s license and was arrested, police said.
While searching the vehicle, troopers located a glass pipe with a white residue in it as well as a small plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine in it, according to the release. A 32-year-old male passenger from Cadillac also was in the vehicle but was released from the scene, police said.
