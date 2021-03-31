CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman faces two felony charges after police say they found narcotics and a loaded firearm in her vehicle.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Friday, March 26, at approximately 7:50 p.m., a trooper from the Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle for speeding on Mackinaw Trail near 50 Road in Clam Lake Township.
The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Kelsi Danielle Kelp from Cadillac, was wearing a straight blade knife on her belt that appeared to be approximately six inches long. During a consent search of the vehicle the trooper found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the glove box and a loaded revolver in a backpack behind the driver seat. Kelp did not have a concealed pistol license.
Kelp was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Her bond was set at $5,000 cash surety. Her next court appearance is on April 13 at 2 p.m.
Kelp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
