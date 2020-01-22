Cadillac woman arrested on charge of forgery of check

CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman faces prison time after police say she forged a check and talked someone else into cashing it.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, in June of 2019, a man came to the MSP Cadillac Post to report someone had cashed a check from his personal checking account in the amount of $300. The victim said he did not write the check.
An investigation followed and the person who cashed the check was interviewed. The person said he received the check from a friend named Cat. Cat said she did not have identification and asked him to cash the check at a local bank for her. Cat was identified as 43-year-old Catrina Voelker of Cadillac. Voelker was interviewed and claimed the check was for work she had done as a housekeeper. The victim did not know Voelker or the man who cashed the check. He also said he never wrote the check or had her do any work for him.
A warrant was issued and Voelker was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday, Jan. 17. Voelker was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Cadillac on one count forgery, a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 14 years.
Voelker was released on a $500 cash bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.
