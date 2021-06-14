CADILLAC — From farmers markets and a roadside stand to a wooden, shed-sized shop, Nancy Lapinski has sprinkled A Little Lavender onto Cadillac.
Lapinski started her business, A Little Lavender, about five years ago, but has been growing lavender for over a decade. She says the purple herb has many uses, but in her case, it helps to relieve anxiety and migraines.
“I started using lavender to help me sleep or help with migraines or anxiety or whatever. I got lavender oil, I would buy lavender. I was just learning all about it, and the more I learned about it, the more I just wanted to get into it because I loved it, and it just grew from that,‘ Lapinski said.
Lapinski makes all of her products from her own lavender, and she started out by selling at farmers markets across the state. When COVID-19 hit, and markets were shut down, she put up a small roadside stand so she could sell from her property.
Last August, Lapinski commissioned an Amish builder to put together a small wooden shop and a greenhouse, which were delivered to her property in December. Although she’ll still be attending farmers markets this year, Lapinski’s shop is permanent.
Because Lapinski works a full-time job at General Motors, she’s often working virtually in her home, so she’s utilized the honor system for payment. She said it’s worked just fine.
“Everything worked out well with the honor system, doing that,‘ Lapinski said. “If someone needs a bag of lavender and can’t pay for it, they must need it a bit worse than I do, you know. I think most people are trustworthy.‘
Some of the products that Lapinski makes are oils, salves, sprays and bundles of dry lavender. Each product targets an issue that lavender can aid. Lapinski said a bundle of dried lavender can be placed under the pillow to help someone fall asleep. It could also be tossed into the dryer with a load of laundry as a scent booster.
Lavender is also a natural bug repellent, Lapinski said, so she is looking to add lavender-filled dog bandanas to her products. She noticed it helped her own dog keep the flies and gnats away.
In terms of expanding the business, Lapinski has considered selling products to local businesses that have sought her out, but she plans to keep her property as the only location.
“I don’t want to be real huge. I don’t like any of the marketing or the advertising. I don’t like any of that. I would prefer to just grow the lavender and make the product, but I like to go to the market and I like talking to people and meeting other people and find out what they’re doing,‘ Lapinski said.
When Lapinski retires from GM, she’ll be running A Little Lavender full-time. You can find out more about the business and Lapinski’s products at https://a-little-lavender.business.site.
