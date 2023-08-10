CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman faces multiple felony charges after police say she assaulted her ex-boyfriend and then rammed her vehicle into his on the roadway.
According to a press released issued by the Michigan State Police, on Thursday, Aug. 3 at around 8:50 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the city of Manton for a report of a possible domestic assault.
The victim alleged his ex-girlfriend, 43-year-old Georgiana Rae Caldwell from Cadillac, approached him while he was parked outside a business. According to the press release, Caldwell began to yell at him and then assaulted him.
He left the scene in his vehicle, and she followed him in hers. She was following closely behind him and then rammed into his rear bumper serval times, the press release states. She then pulled alongside him and swerved toward his vehicle, causing a collision.
The man called 911 and troopers arrived at the scene. Caldwell was placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
Caldwell was arraigned in Wexford County on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of reckless driving, and one count of domestic violence.
Her bond was set at $10,000 or 10% cash or surety. Her next court appearance is on Aug. 22 at 2 p.m.
Caldwell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
