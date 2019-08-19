Cadillac woman charged for failing to pay child support

CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac woman could see some prison time after being charged recently in 84th District Court for failing to pay child support.
Tasha Joanna Faber was charged for being $10,769.64 in arrears as of June 4, 2019.
A habitual offender, second offense enhancement was added to the charge, meaning Faber faces up to six years in prison at sentencing.
According to court records, Faber has a previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance.
Faber is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
A $2,700 cash bond was issued for Faber and a probable cause conference scheduled for Aug. 20.
