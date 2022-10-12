CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple drug-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Casey Jo Hancock was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fine on the methamphetamine-related offense and up to four years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines on the hydrocodone-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hancock is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 18.
