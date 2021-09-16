CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac woman faced a charge that alleged she stole a motor vehicle during her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Melissa Ann Gautz was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for her connection with an incident on Aug. 3 in Cadillac. If convicted, Gautz faces up to five years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Gautz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Gautz was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 21.
