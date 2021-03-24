CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac woman faced two felony counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Catherine Elizabeth Shattuck was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of domestic violence for her connection with an incident on March 20 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Shattuck faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Shattuck is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Shattuck was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 30.
