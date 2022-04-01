CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple offenses related to jail contraband during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Justina Maria Bell was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit jails furnishing contraband to prisoners, Buprenorphine, for her connection with incidents on or between the dates of Jan. 22, 2021, and March 29, 2021, in Cadillac at the Wexford County Jail. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Bell faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $16,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bell was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.