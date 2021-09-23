CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with multiple police assault, resist or obstruct offenses during her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Angela Sue Vandewater was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on Sept. 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Vandewater faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Vandewater is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $2,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.