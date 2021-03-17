CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple felony offenses and one misdemeanor during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Shannon Rose Cosgrove was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of domestic violence for her connection with an incident on March 14 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Cosgrove faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines on the two police officer-related offenses.
The charges in question are only accusations. Cosgrove is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Cosgrove was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 23.
