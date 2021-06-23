CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac woman faced two similar sets of charges from two separate incidents during her arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Erika Mae Hillard was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, a machete, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense notice and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol for her connection with an incident on April 19 in Clam Lake Township.
Hillard also was charged with the same charges for her connection with an incident on June 21 in Cadillac. The only difference between was the concealed weapon offense involved a pistol/revolver.
If convicted in either case, Hillard faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines on the methamphetamine offenses.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hillard is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond in both cases and probable cause conferences were scheduled on June 29.
