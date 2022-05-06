CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac woman faced assault and one other offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Chalicia Lynne Argo was charged with one count of assault or assault and battery and interfering with an electronic communication device for her connection with an incident on March 30 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to 15 years or up to life in prison depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Argo faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Argo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A press release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stated troopers responded to a call of an alleged assault that occurred at a gas station on North Mitchell Street in Haring Township on March 30. Troopers proceeded to talk with the victim in this case who was an employee at the gas station, police said.
The victim said a woman walked into the gas station, purchased an item, and asked, “Do you have a problem with me?”. Police said the woman left and then returned a short time later and allegedly attacked the victim.
Police said the suspect also knocked the victim’s phone out of her hand as she attempted to call 911. Troopers reviewed store surveillance video, which showed the suspect entered the station around 9:10 p.m. on March 30 to purchase a Mountain Dew. The suspect appears to be talking to the victim and police said she leaves and returns 10 minutes later. The suspect looks around before she enters the area behind the counter and assaults the victim, according to police.
The suspect then runs out of the store and police said the suspect left the gas station in a silver passenger car waiting for her outside. The victim was later identified as Argo. Police said an attempt to locate Argo was made at several addresses but were unsuccessful.
Police said one address was a possible boyfriend’s. The silver car was parked outside of that residence, but police said no one answered the door. The 37-year-old Manton man who is believed to be Argo’s boyfriend also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to police.
A report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and police said an arrest warrant was issued for Argo. The MSP 7th District Fugitive Team located Argo on May 2 in the Walmart parking lot in Haring Township. Police said Argo was the driver of the silver car seen leaving the scene of the assault and at the alleged boyfriend’s residence.
Police said the boyfriend was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and was arrested on the two outstanding warrants. He was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail. Argo was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending her arraignment.
The court released Argo on a personal recognizance bond and she is scheduled to be back in district court on May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.