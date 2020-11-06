CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac woman faced a cocaine-related offense after her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Ashia Ranaie Libbett was charged with one count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on Sept. 8 in Cadillac. if convicted, Libbett faces up to four years in prison and/or fines up to $25,000.
The charge in question is an accusation. Libbett is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Libbett was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond, and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 10.
