CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac woman faced a single domestic violence offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jessica Rebekah Campbell was charged with one count of domestic violence third offense for her connection with an incident on April 24 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Campbell faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Campbell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.