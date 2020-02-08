Cadillac woman charged with 2 drug-related offenses

Alysia Dawn Damon, 35, of Cadillac charged Thursday with two drug-related offenses after her arraignment in 84th District Court.

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac woman was charged Thursday with two drug-related offenses after her arraignment in 84th District Court.

Alysia Dawn Damon was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house or vehicle for her connection with an incident on Feb. 5 in Cadillac. If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Damon faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees. 

The charges in question are only accusations. Damon is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. 

A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 18. 

