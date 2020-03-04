CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with multiple drug-related offenses after she was recently arraigned in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Courtney Lee Huff was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of LSD second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 29 in Cadillac. If convicted, Huff faces up to 20 years and/or $30,000 in fines on the methamphetamine offense and up to two years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines on the LSD offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Huff is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 10.
