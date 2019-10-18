Cadillac woman charged with drug, tampering charges

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with drug-related and tampering offenses after her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jessie Marie Christensen was charged with Jails-prisoner possession of contraband, fentanyl, possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and tampering with evidence for her connection with an incident on Sept. 22 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to both the contraband and tampering offenses and carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $2,000 for the contraband charge and eight years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines for the tampering offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Christensen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
