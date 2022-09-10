CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple driving offenses connected with the allegation she was drunken driving during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Kelly Marie Fullerton faced a felony charge of operating while intoxicated third offense and two misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for her connection with an incident on Sept. 2 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony drunken driving offense, Fullerton faces a potential sentence of one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000, or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Fullerton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
At 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 2, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Seventh District Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle for attempting to pass multiple vehicles in the turn lane on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac, according to a press release by the Cadillac MSP Post. The driver, later identified as Fullerton, displayed signs of intoxication and police said she did not have a valid driver’s license.
Sobriety tests were given to Fullerton and police said she was arrested. Police said a cloth bag containing a half-empty rum bottle also was found on the passenger floorboard.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A bill to rename Mishawaka’s Veterans Affairs Clinic after late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
The bill passed the U.S. House last month, and Indiana’s two senators — Republicans Todd Young and Mike Braun — introduced an identical version in the Senate, which unanimously approved it Thursday, a news release said.
The legislation would name the health center the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic,” The Journal Gazette reported.
“Jackie was a good friend and committed public servant, and we miss her deeply,” Young said in a statement. “During her service, Jackie never lost sight of protecting our Hoosier veterans.”
Braun said in a statement that Walorski “dedicated her life to serving Hoosiers, and had a special passion for helping veterans and their families get the benefits they have earned.”
Walorski and two members of her staff died Aug. 3 when their SUV crossed the median of a highway in Elkhart County and struck an oncoming vehicle.
