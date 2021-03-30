LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with drunken driving during her recent arraignment in Missaukee County's 84th District Court.
Shannox Nicole Finney was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense for her connection with an incident on March 25 in Riverside Township. If convicted, Finney faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Finney is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a press release, the Michigan State Police said at 8:45 p.m. on March 25 troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were called to a residence on South Morey Road in Riverside Township regarding a suspected drunk driver. Another driver called 911 and followed the suspected drunk driver to the residence where it stopped, according to police.
When troopers arrived at the Riverside Township residence, police said they found Finney passed out behind the wheel. Troopers were able to wake the Cadillac woman and police said she was displaying signs of intoxication.
Sobriety tests were administered, Finney was placed under arrest and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail, according to police.
Finney was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and she is scheduled to be back in court on April 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.