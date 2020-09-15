CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac woman was arraigned Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court on a charge alleging she filed a false report with law enforcement.
Shauna Lee Graham was charged with one count of false report of a felony, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, for her connection with an incident on Aug. 1 in Cadillac. If convicted, Graham faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Graham is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 22.
