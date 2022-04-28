CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac woman faced a larceny offense during her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jennifer Rose Hudson was charged one count of larceny from a motor vehicle, $80, for her connection with an incident on June 5 in Cadillac. If convicted, Hudson faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hudson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Hudson on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 3.
