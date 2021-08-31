CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Cadillac woman faced a home invasion offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Brittany Faye Beasley was charged with attempted third-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of personal property less than $200, a door window, for her connection with an incident on Aug. 24 in Cadillac. If convicted, of the home invasion felony, Beasley faces up to 2.5 years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Beasley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Beasley was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause was scheduled on Aug. 31.

