CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Cadillac woman faced a home invasion offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Brittany Faye Beasley was charged with attempted third-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of personal property less than $200, a door window, for her connection with an incident on Aug. 24 in Cadillac. If convicted, of the home invasion felony, Beasley faces up to 2.5 years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Beasley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Beasley was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause was scheduled on Aug. 31.
