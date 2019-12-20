CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with a home invasion offense Thursday after her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jamie Lynn Scarbrough was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion and one count of larceny less than $200 for her connection with an incident on Dec. 18 in Cadillac. If convicted, Scarbrough faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines related to the home invasion charge.
The charges in question are only accusations. Scarbrough is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Scarbrough was released on a personal recognizance bond by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.
