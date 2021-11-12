CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac woman faced home invasion, one other felony and a misdemeanor offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Angela Sue Vandewater was charged with first-degree home invasion, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and assault or assault and battery for her connection with an incident on Nov. 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the home invasion offense, Vandewater faces up to 30 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines.
The changes in the case allege Vandewater entered the home while someone was present to commit an assault, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Vandewater is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $15,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.