CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac woman faced a single drug-related offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Margaret Joy Miller was charged with one count of possession of Hydrocodone second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Dec. 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the potential sentence to twice the maximum.
If convicted, Miller faces up to eight years in prison and/or $8,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Miller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Miller was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 3.
