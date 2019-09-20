Cadillac woman charged with meth, motor vehicle offenses

CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac woman faced drug and motor vehicle-related charges after she was arraigned in 28th Circuit Court.
Katelyn Paige Hunley was charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and motor vehicle operating without security for her connection with an incident on Sept. 14 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Hunley faces 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hunley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
