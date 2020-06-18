CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with a lone methamphetamine-related offense recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Naomi Grace Stebbins was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on or Feb. 18 in Cadillac. If convicted, Stebbins faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Stebbins is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stebbins was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 23.
