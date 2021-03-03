CADILLAC — A 48-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with one methamphetamine-related offense during her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Meri Anne Gauld was charged with possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 10 in Cadillac. If convicted, Gauld faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000.
The charge in question is an accusation. Gauld is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
She was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
