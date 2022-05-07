CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac woman faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Susan Marie Winchester was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 4 in Cadillac. If convicted, Winchester faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Winchester is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Michigan State Police it stated at 8:04 p.m. on May 4 a trooper from the Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle on Wright Street near Leeson Avenue for not having a registration plate. Police said the driver, a 44-year-old LeRoy man, did not have his driver’s license in his possession.
The LeRoy man told police the vehicle was recently purchased by the front seat passenger, a 36-year-old LeRoy woman, and police said she didn’t have identification either. Police said they provided a hand written not that stated the vehicle had been purchased on April 28. The vehicle also had two other occupants in the back seat, a woman later identified as Winchester and a minor child.
Police said the trooper conducted a consent search of the vehicle and located a metal box underneath the driver seat, accessible to the rear passenger, Winchester. The metal box contained a butane torch, styluses, glass pipes and a keychain with a metal container.
Inside the keychain container, police said there was a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine. Winchester was placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Police said the other occupants were released, however, they were not allowed to drive the vehicle since there was no registration or proof of insurance.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.