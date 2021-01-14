CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with one methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Holly Jo Hildebrant was charged with possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the charge by 1.5 times.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Hildebrant faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Hildebrant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Hildebrant was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 19.
