Cadillac woman charged with 2 meth-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac woman faced two methamphetamine-related charges after her arraignment Tuesday in 84th District Court.
Kayci Jo Krystal Coombs was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Sept. 13 in Cadillac. If convicted, Coombs faces up to 20 years and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
She also was charged with a probation violation.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Coombs is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.
