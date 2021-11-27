CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with a methamphetamine-related felony and one other offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Abigail Renee Southwick was charged with possession of methamphetamine and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on Nov. 20 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Southwick faces up to 15 years and/or $22,500 in fines for the drug-related offense and three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines on the other felony.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Southwick is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 30.
