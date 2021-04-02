CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac woman faced methamphetamine-related and weapons offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Kelsi Danielle Kelp was charged with one count of possession of meth and carrying a concealed weapon, a revolver for her connection with an incident on March 26 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Kelp faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Kelp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.