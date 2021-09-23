CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple assault offenses during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Tonya Lynn Casey was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, assault or assault and battery and domestic violence for her connection with an incident on Sept. 17 in Cherry Grove Township. If convicted of the assault to do great bodily harm offense, she faces up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Casey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Casey was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 28.
