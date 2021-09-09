CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple breaking and entering, larceny and other offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Rajalla Jene Hall was charged with two counts of larceny in a building for allegedly stealing a sink faucet and bicycle, breaking and entering a building with intent, a home on Lake Street, breaking and entering, entry without breaking with intent — an unattached garage at the Lake Street home — and malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000, plumbing and flooring, for her connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted of the larceny offenses, Hall faces up to eight years in prison and/or $10,000, while she faces up to 20 years in prison for the breaking and entering a building with intent offense.
Hall also was charged with a misdemeanor offense of larceny of $200 or more, but less than $1,000 — a backpack and fishing equipment — for her connection with a second case occurring on Sept. 6 in Cadillac.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond in the felony breaking and entering case and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 14.
