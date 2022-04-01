CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with multiple offenses related to a drunken driving incident during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Amber Lynn Lucas was charged with police officer assault resist or obstruct, operating while intoxicated less than 16, second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating while intoxicated second offense for here connection with an incident on March 26 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the felony police officer offense, Lucas faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000, while she faces fines of $500 to $5,000 and either 1 to 5 years imprisonment or probation with 30 days to one year in jail at least 48 hours to be service consecutively and 60 to 180 days community service.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lucas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 5.
