CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac woman faced open murder and animal killing/torture offenses during her video arraignment Friday in Manistee County's 85th District Court.
Angelee Noel Ross was charged with one count of homicide — open murder, two counts of third-degree killing/torturing of an animal and three counts of felony firearms for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of March 16 and March 17 in Norman Township.
The charges alleged she murdered 56-year-old William Joseph Johnson and his two dogs at his Wellston home either during the evening of March 16 or the early morning hours of March 17.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Ross is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a press release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police, it stated Johnson sustained multiple "acts of violence" to his head and body, which are believed to have caused his death. Police also said Johnson's dogs both showed signs of significant trauma to their bodies caused by stab wounds. Johnson and Ross were previously in a dating relationship and police said they were still acquaintances.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll said he couldn't give much more detail than was presented in the press release but said Ross was the person who told police to go to Johnson's house. Carroll also said Ross wasn't at Johnson's home when she was arrested.
Thursday the MSP confirmed the MSP Grayling Crime Lab finished processing the crime scene at the Norman Township home in Manistee County late Wednesday night. In two press releases Wednesday, the Cadillac MSP Post said the female suspect, now known to be Ross, was in custody and released Johnson's name.
Ross is being held without bond in Manistee County Jail and is scheduled to be back in court on April 6.
