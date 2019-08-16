Cadillac woman charged with OWI with infant in vehicle

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac woman is facing a drunken driving-related charge in 84th District Court after it was alleged she was under the influence of alcohol with an infant passenger in the vehicle.
Ashley Marie Blackburn recently was charged with operating while intoxicated — occupant less than 16 second or subsequent offense after it was alleged on Aug. 8 she was found to be intoxicated in the parking lot of the Wexford County Sheriff's Office in Cadillac with an 11-month-old infant passenger. If convicted, Blackburn faces between one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to one year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Blackburn is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Cadillac Police Capt. Eric Eller said a Cadillac officer came into contact with Blackburn at the sheriff's office. He said she was looking to file a civil dispute report and had talked with multiple police agencies within the area. She was at the sheriff's office trying to file the complaint when she was contacted by the Cadillac officer, Eller said.
A field sobriety test was given to Blackburn and Eller said she was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and child endangerment. Blackburn was parked when she was contacted by the Cadillac officer but admitted to driving, he said.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 20.
