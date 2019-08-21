Cadillac woman charged with police ARO, alcohol-related charges

CADILLAC — A 52-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with multiple charges including police officer assault, resist or obstruct after she was arraigned Friday in 84th District Court.
Pamela Lynn Sheffield was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly person — drunk for her connection with an incident on Aug. 15 in Cadillac. If convicted, Sheffield faces up to two years in prison and/or as much as $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sheffield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.
