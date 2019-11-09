Cadillac woman charged with police ARO, disturbing the peace

CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with multiple offenses including two felonies and one misdemeanor after she was recently arraigned in 84th District Court.
Jamie Lynn Scarbrough was charged with two counts of police assault, resist or obstruct and one count of disturbing the peace for her connection with an incident on Nov. 4 in Cadillac. If convicted, Scarbrough faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Scarbrough is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Scarbrough was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.