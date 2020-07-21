CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple offenses including police officer assault, resist or obstruct after her arraignment Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Marissa Joy Ortiz was charged with one count of police officer ARO and domestic violence for her connection with an incident on July 19 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony police officer ARO offense, Ortiz faces up to two years and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Ortiz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Ortiz was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 28.
