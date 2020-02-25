CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with a felony police officer assault, resist or obstruct offense and two other misdemeanors after her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Andrea Kumari Whittie was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct, operating while intoxicated and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title in connection with an incident on Feb. 13 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which doubles the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Whittie faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Whittie is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.
