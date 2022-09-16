CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac woman was recently charged with a single felony offense during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Elizabeth Viola Anderson was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on May 15 in Selma Township. If convicted, Anderson faces up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Anderson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Anderson on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 20.
