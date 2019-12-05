CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac woman faced one count of police assault, resist or obstruct after her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Justina Maria Bell was charge with police ARO for her connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Cadillac. If convicted, Bell faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Bell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.
