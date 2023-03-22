CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac woman faced two felonies and a misdemeanor offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jamie Brooke Vollmar-Knoop was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of domestic violence second offense for her connection with an incident on March 20 in Selma Township.
If convicted of the two felony offenses, Vollmar-Knoop faces up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
Vollmar-Knoop is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
The court issued a $2,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 28.
